Rwanda: Rusizi - Police Arrests 12 Suspected of Armed Robbery

Police in Rusizi, Western Province have in their custody 12 people suspected of carrying out a string of robberies using weapons including guns.

According to a statement from Rwanda National Police, the group is suspected for among other charges, killing at least one person in Gihundwe sector in Rusizi district, injuring another in Mururu sector, and robbing money in Kamembe sector - Rusizi district.

"We have arrested 12 people suspected of robbery done using weapons at different occasions in Rusizi district, where they killed one person in Gihundwe sector, injured another in Mururu sector, and stole money in Kamembe sector," read a tweet from the Twitter account of RNP.

Speaking to The New Times on Sunday, April 11, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera the Spokesperson of police, said that the weapons used in these robberies included AK 47 rifles.

He did not specify the number of rifles that were recovered from the suspected mob.

The crimes were committed between December last year and March this year, according to police.

The suspects are currently being detained at Kamembe Police station as investigations continue.