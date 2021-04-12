Rwanda: Rusizi - Police Arrests 12 Suspected of Armed Robbery

11 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Police in Rusizi, Western Province have in their custody 12 people suspected of carrying out a string of robberies using weapons including guns.

According to a statement from Rwanda National Police, the group is suspected for among other charges, killing at least one person in Gihundwe sector in Rusizi district, injuring another in Mururu sector, and robbing money in Kamembe sector - Rusizi district.

"We have arrested 12 people suspected of robbery done using weapons at different occasions in Rusizi district, where they killed one person in Gihundwe sector, injured another in Mururu sector, and stole money in Kamembe sector," read a tweet from the Twitter account of RNP.

Speaking to The New Times on Sunday, April 11, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera the Spokesperson of police, said that the weapons used in these robberies included AK 47 rifles.

He did not specify the number of rifles that were recovered from the suspected mob.

The crimes were committed between December last year and March this year, according to police.

The suspects are currently being detained at Kamembe Police station as investigations continue.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.