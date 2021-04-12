Kenya: KDF Officers Arrested at a Kisumu Night Club for Breaking Curfew Rules

11 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Five Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers are among 52 revelers arrested in Kisumu for flouting Covid-19 containment measures.

The revellers were locked inside a popular nightclub in Lolwe, Kisumu county, on Saturday night.

Police led by Kisumu Central Sub-county police commander Joseph Ng'etich were forced to lob tear-gas canisters in order to flush the violators out of the establishment.

Those arrested were ferried in five land cruiser pickup vans and a lorry and held at Kisumu Central police station.

Kisumu county police commander Samuel Anampiu said the revellers will be arraigned on Monday.

"Yesterday at 11.30pm, a Sub-county security intelligence committee team led by the police commander Kisumu Central carried out an operation in Lolwe Estate where 52 people were arrested for violating Covid-19 protocols," said Ngetich.

Those arrested will be charged with breaching curfew orders, failing to wear masks, and ignoring social distancing.

The nationwide curfew starts at 10 pm and end at 4 am except in all the 47 counties except Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, and Nakuru where curfew starts at 8 pm and end at 4 am.

