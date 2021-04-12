Kenya: Kampala Mayor Admitted at Nairobi Hospital

11 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been re-admitted to Nairobi Hospital days after he collapsed during a requiem mass for the late Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

The development confirmed by his deputy Doreen Nyanjura on Sunday.

She told the New Vision that the high-ranking politician was undergoing a series of tests and his condition remained stable.

Nyanjura added that Lukwago had experienced recurring dizziness, persistent abdominal discomfort, and severe chest pain despite being treated at several medical facilities in Kampala.

"The Lord Mayor was referred to Nairobi Hospital for further management. Consequently, he traveled to Nairobi earlier this week, arrived safely, and was checked into Nairobi Hospital," she said.

"I spoke to the Lord Mayor today morning, he is stable and undergoing numerous tests. The office of the Lord Mayor appreciates your continued prayers and well wishes."

This is the second time in less than a year that Lukwago, a well-known opposition figure in the country, is traveling to Nairobi for treatment.

The eloquent politician is best remembered in Kenyan circles for his brutal arrest at his Kampala home by Police in 2017, where he was manhandled by police officers who tore his clothes in an incident that left him screaming for help.

He was recently overwhelmingly elected for a second term in office.

Nairobi hospital has in recent times transformed into a busy hub offering treatment for VIPs including former presidents Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Arap Moi, opposition leader Raila Odinga, and according to the Nation, fallen Tanzania president John Magufuli.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

