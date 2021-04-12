Tunisia: Egypt's Stance On Fair Distribution of Nile Waters Will Be Same As Tunisia's, Saied Says

Envoy Mouna Ouederni) — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed told a joint press conference Saturday in Cairo with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi "Egypt's national security is Tunisia's and Egypt's stance on the fair distribution of Nile waters will be the same as Tunisia's."

The press conference was held following bilateral talks and an enlarged meeting that brought the two countries' delegations together.

Egypt and Sudan (downstream countries of the Nile river) see the building by Ethiopia, an upstream country, of the Grand Renaissance Dam as a threat to their water supplies.

Talks involving FMs of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan in Congo failed to produce any compromise on the controversial dam.

Egypt's security is part and parcel of Arab national security, Saied said. He expressed the hope to see Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan strike a comprehensive and fair deal for filling and operating the dam.

"Tunisia will never accept that Egypt's water security be undermined, " said the Head of State. He also said he is supportive of efforts expended by the Egyptian president to identify equitable solutions.

Bilateral talks focused on forthcoming joint events as well as regional and international issues of common interest, the President added.

Likewise, ways to ward off dangers and tackle challenges facing the region, namely foreign meddling with decision-making in Arab countries and fight against terrorism, took centre stage.

Al-Sissi said bilateral talks reflected the shared will to bolster the privileged ties binding the two countries in a wide range of fields.

Moreover, he said there is keeness to activate frameworks of cooperation and mechanisms of coordination to meet common challenges, namely achieving comprehensive development, dealing with regional interference and combating terrorism and extremism.

Al-Sissi also laid emphasis on the need to scale up cooperation in countering the multi-faceted terrorism and urged the international community to develop a comprehensive approach to tackle this scourge in its security, economic, social and intellectual dimensions.

"There is need to face up to all terrorist organisations, without exception, and undermine their capacities to recruit new elements considering the threat they pose to the region and its peoples."

The two presidents said there is need to convene meetings of joint commissions in the shortest time possible, mainly the Joint High Commission and the one on political consultation, to develop new visions for relations.

Empahsis was similarly placed on the need to diversify cooperation and give impetus to economic, trade and investment cooperation.

2021-2022, Saied and Al-Sissi said, will be the year of Tunisian-Egyptian culture.

In another connection, the two presidents focused attention on the latest developments in Libya which managed to put an executive authority in place.

Tunisia and Egypt, they highlighted, are ready to provide necessary support for the management of the transition period in the runup to elections in December.

The two leaders reviewed main Arab issues and underlined the need to underpin joint action and preserve the security, unity and independence of Arab countries.

They said, in this vein, they are utterly opposed to any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries and highlighted the need to forge ahead with efforts to support the Palestinian cause - the central cause of the Arab world.