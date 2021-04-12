Egypt Rejects Ethiopian Offer On Exchanging Data On Dam's 2nd Filling - Spox.

Egypt has rejected an Ethiopian proposal calling for forming a mechanism for exchanging data on measures of the second phase of filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which Addis Ababa plans to carry out in the coming rainy season this summer, water Re and Irrigation Ministry Spokesperson Mohamed Ghanim said Saturday.

In a statement, Ghanim pointed out that the Ethiopian proposal was received by Watt Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati from his Ethiopian counterpart, noting the offer included several fallacies and claims which did not reflect the reality of the negotiation process over the past years.

The Ethiopian offer violates the African summits' resolutions, held on GERD, which stressed the importance of reaching a legally binding deal on filling and operating the dam.

Addis Ababa's proposal is a clear attempt to get Egypt's recognition of the second filling, without reaching an agreement, the spokesman stated.

Egypt rejects any unilateral attempt taken by Ethiopia and won't accept any understandings or formulas which provide a political and technical umbrella for the Ethiopian desire to impose a fait accompli on the Nile downstream countries, the spokesman affirmed.

He concluded that Cairo sticks to reaching a comprehensive agreement on filling and operating the dam according to the Agreement on Declaration of Principles signed in 2015, stressing that Ethiopia should abandon its intransigence and show the required political will to reach a deal.