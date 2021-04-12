Zimbabwe: Vincent and Team Return to Action

Sports Reporter

KIERAN VINCENT'S Liberty University will return to action, when they take part in the Liberty Invitational at Poplar Grove Golf Club, this morning.

The Zimbabwean has been in good form, of late, helping the Flames, finish in the top four, in the past four events.

For the first time, since 2015, the Liberty men's golf team will host a home event, when the Flames welcome Charlotte and Virginia today and tomorrow.

Liberty, who are currently ranked number 14 in the latest Golfstat national rankings, will host number 41 Charlotte and individuals from number 39 Virginia.

They will feature in a series of match play events at the Poplar Grove Golf Club (par 72, 7,212 Yards) in Amherst.

Liberty and Charlotte will square off in four-ball matches today and foursomes matches in the afternoon.

In addition to the heads-up event between Liberty and Charlotte, individual golfers from Charlotte, Liberty and Virginia will square off in their own match play events.

This will be Liberty's first home golf event since the Flames hosted the Liberty Spring Invitational, April 10-11, 2015.

Liberty finished the 18-team event in third place, while the Flames Mathieu Fenasse claimed honours by winning the individual title, in a six-golfer play-off.

This season, the Flames have consistently been ranked inside the Top 25, of the Golfstat national rankings.

Liberty's No. 14 matches their highest ranking in school history.

Vincent is ranked the 10th best college golfer in the United States.