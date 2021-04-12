Nigeria: Suspected Ritualist Kills Food Vendor, Cuts Off Hands, Head

12 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police say the woman was hawking food when she was lured into a house and brutally murdered.

The Osun State Police Command on Sunday said a suspected ritualist has killed and cut off the head and hands of a female food vendor in Ile-Ife on Saturday.

The Command Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who said this in a statement, said that the police were on the trail of the assailant.

Ms Opalola, a superintendent of police, explained that the woman, known as Iya Elekuru, was lured into a building by her killer, under the pretence that he wanted to buy food from her.

"The woman hawking food was lured inside a house and was brutally murdered.

"The suspect chopped off her head and hand and then he fled the scene with the mutilated body parts. Our men have, however, evacuated the body of the woman.

"The son of the victim has also claimed the corpse and buried her according to Islamic rites.

"Irate youths have, however, razed the building where the woman was killed and police efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect." The police spokesperson said.

It was gathered that a herbalist (suspected to be the culprit) was the one living in the room/house where the woman's body was found.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.