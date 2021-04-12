Nigeria: Adamawa Confirms Seven Dead, 5,000 Displaced in Boko Haram Attack

Yola — No fewer than seven persons were confirmed dead while 5,000 were displaced following attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in Adamwa State on Friday, the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) said yesterday.

There were reports that Kwapre, a village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, which lies at the Adamawa-Borno boundary close to the Sambisa Forest in Borno, was attacked Friday evening.

Confirming the incident, the Executive Secretary of ADSEMA, Dr. Mohammed Sulaiman, said the attack on Kwapre affected neighbouring communities where most of the displaced had taken up temporary residence.

According to him, the insurgents stormed Kwapre in nine vehicles, surrounded the village and killed seven people.

"During the attack, 50 houses, worship centres, markets and schools were burnt. Many people, including women, girls and men, were kidnapped by the attackers," he said.

He added however that eight persons among the kidnapped victims had escaped.

Chairman of Hong LGA, Hon. James Pukuma, said regular and local security personnel had been deployed to guard the community.

With the deployment of security personnel, activities were gradually returning to normal at Kwapre.