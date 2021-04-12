Nigeria: India, Nigeria Deepens Cultural Ties As ICCR Marks 71st Anniversary

Abuja — India and Nigeria have again strengthened cultural ties to enhance mutual benefits as the High Commission of India, Abuja celebrates 71st Foundation day of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) with fervor and enthusiasm at the weekend.

The event, which was low-key because of COVID-19 restrictions, was marked to recognise the contributions of the ICCR to education and human development.

On the occasion, acting high commissioner of India to Nigeria, Shri VSDL Surendra, stated that ICCR is all about cultivating an enlightened understanding of Indian culture especially when the entire global community is facing an unprecedented challenge, feeling lonely and disconnected. He added that the message of Indian philosophy i.e., "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or the world is a family has become more relevant than any time in the past.

"Over the years, through this cross fertilization of ideas, ideals and cultures, ICCR has taken our millenniaold civilizational and cultural values to the world and has fostered the goal of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" the world as a family," he said.

ICCR was founded in 1950 with the objective of fostering and strengthening cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and the world. ICCR has been an important part of Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for strengthening external cultural relations.

ICCR grants scholarships to foreign students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and Phd Courses in the field of science, humanities, commerce, and engineering. In addition to the academic subjects, ICCR also offers scholarship to foreign students to study Indian culture such as dance, music, theatre, performing arts, sculpture, Indian languages, and Indian cuisine.

Mrs Memunat LadiIdu-Lah, director, international cultural relations, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe represented by Dr Hajara Njidda, director National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and Ms Dorothy Esiri, director, Office of the DG, Centre for Management Development (CMD) attended the event.