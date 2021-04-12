Mauritius: Covid-19 - Seven Positive Cases Detected Since Last 24 HRs

press release

Since the last 24 hours, seven positive cases were detected, announced the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, this afternoon, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

He indicated that five positive cases were detected in quarantine centres, another one concerns a staff working in the Isolation Ward of Rose-Belle Hospital, and the last one was already admitted in a quarantine centre, and was in contact with a patient undergoing radiotherapy treatment.

The Minister also announced the death of a dialysis patient who was admitted at the Souillac Hospital, and expressed his condolences to the deceased's family.

Speaking about dialysis patients admitted in quarantine centres, the Minister underlined that the necessary medical assistance is being provided to them. He emphasised that their fragile health state makes them vulnerable to further health complications.

As regards patients receiving treatment, the Health Minister pointed out that two are under ventilator at the Souillac Hospital and at the New ENT Hospital, while another two are receiving oxygen. They are in a serious but stable condition. All the necessary medical assistance is being provided to them.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal urged all Heads of section of medical institutions to ensure that staff members are abiding by strict sanitary measures and taking the necessary precautions while performing their duties.

In this regard, the Ministry has provided for necessary training to be dispensed to them, as well as required protective equipment, informed the Minister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

COVID-19 cases and PCR tests carried out

Since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 414 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID-19 testing centres; 109 in quarantine centres; and 35 through random testing. As at date, a total of 160 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 391.

Some 1 672 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, out of which 360 tests through the contact tracing exercise and around 702 tests through random testing in specific regions of the country, namely Curepipe, Floréal, Souillac, Beau-Bassin, Mahebourg, all of which are negative and 610 in COVID-19 testing centres.

There are currently 2 231 persons in quarantine centres.

As regards patients receiving treatment, the Health Minister pointed out that one is under ventilator at the Souillac Hospital and another one under ventilator at the New ENT Hospital, while two are receiving oxygen. They are in a serious but stable condition. All the necessary medical assistance are being provided to them.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal urged all Heads of section of medical institutions to ensure that staff members are abiding by strict sanitary measures and taking the necessary precautions while performing their duties.

In this regard, the Ministry has provided for necessary training to be dispensed to them, as well as required protective equipment, informed the Minister.