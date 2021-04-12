Nigeria/Algeria: Enyimba Crash Against Setif in Algeria

Nigeria's last team standing in continental campaign this season Enyimba FC crashed 3-0 against Algeria's ES Setif in their CAF Confederation Cup Group stage game played at the May 8 1945 Stadium on Sunday evening.

The defeat dropped the People's Elephant from the top of Group A to second on six points from four matches behind South Africa's Orlando Pirates who won the group's other game against Libya's Al Ahli Benghazi 3-0 to now have eight points.

Amir Karaoui gave Setif the lead in the 31st minute after he was teed up by Ahmed Kendouci.

Mohamed Amoura doubled their advantage late in the first half.

The hosts scored their third goal of the game through Akram Djahnit, who slotted home from the spot in the 65th minute.

The Peoples Elephant will travel away to Al Ahli Benghazi for theit next game on April 21.