Nigeria/Algeria: Enyimba Crash Against Setif in Algeria

12 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's last team standing in continental campaign this season Enyimba FC crashed 3-0 against Algeria's ES Setif in their CAF Confederation Cup Group stage game played at the May 8 1945 Stadium on Sunday evening.

The defeat dropped the People's Elephant from the top of Group A to second on six points from four matches behind South Africa's Orlando Pirates who won the group's other game against Libya's Al Ahli Benghazi 3-0 to now have eight points.

Amir Karaoui gave Setif the lead in the 31st minute after he was teed up by Ahmed Kendouci.

Mohamed Amoura doubled their advantage late in the first half.

The hosts scored their third goal of the game through Akram Djahnit, who slotted home from the spot in the 65th minute.

The Peoples Elephant will travel away to Al Ahli Benghazi for theit next game on April 21.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.