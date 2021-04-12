South Africa Finally Gets the Ball Rolling for 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town

11 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Organisation of the 2023 Netball World Cup, which is to be hosted in Cape Town in little more than two years' time, is finally taking shape after a year disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

With the 2023 Netball World Cup fast approaching, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced the members of an organising committee that he hopes will ensure that the country stages another memorable global event.

The under-pressure Mthethwa, who is in the firing line for his handling of Covid-19 compensation for the creative sector and is also the chief referee in a Cricket South Africa dispute, seemed pleased to be able to announce positive developments.

Best ever

Mthethwa said the committee would be chaired by Patience Shikwambana, the chief operating officer of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc). The committee is not dissimilar to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) that oversaw the successful staging of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Shikwambana will be joined on the committee by Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane; CEO of Netball SA Blanche de la Guerre; Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Deputy Director-General Sumayya Khan; City of Cape Town councillor JP...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

