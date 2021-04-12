Africa: Zambia Arrive in South Africa for Friendly

9 April 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Zambia will arrive in South Africa today for their international friendly against Banyana Banyana that is scheduled for Johannesburg on Saturday.

Coach Bruce Mwape has been putting his squad through their paces ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games later in the year and this will be another massive step forward in that preparation.

The team will also play a friendly with Kenya in Lusaka on April 24 as Mwape mixes the current group with experienced players and some fresh faces to look at.

Zambia will hope for an improved showing on South African soil having lost two of their three games there in the 2020 COSAFA Cup - to Malawi and Botswana.

Zambia must still learn their fate at the Olympics, with the draw for the pool stages set for April 21.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Catherine Musonda (Indeni Rose), Ngambo Musole (Zesco), Ingutu Muchahabali (YASA), Chiko Nkhoma (Red Arrows), Aisha Gama (Chipata Queens)

Defenders: Doreen Mwaseba, Margaret Belemu (both Red Arrows), Agness Musesa (Green Buffaloes), Anita Mulenga, Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba (all Green Buffaloes), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Judith Soko (YASA), Ethel Chama (Green Buffaloes)

Midfielders: Judith Zulu (Green Buffaloes), Mary Mulenga, Mary Wilombe (both Red Arrows), Misozi Zulu (Indeni Roses), Avell Chitundu (Zesco), Tryness Changwe (Green Eagles), Grace Nanyinza (Indeni Roses)

Strikers: Xiomara Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos), Grace Chanda (Red Arrows), Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli, China), Esther Banda (Bauleni Sports Academy), Ochumba Oseke (Red Arrows), Naomi Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos), Theresa Chewe (Green Buffaloes)

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cosafa

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.