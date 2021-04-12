Africa: Zambia Arrive in South Africa for Friendly

Zambia will arrive in South Africa today for their international friendly against Banyana Banyana that is scheduled for Johannesburg on Saturday.

Coach Bruce Mwape has been putting his squad through their paces ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games later in the year and this will be another massive step forward in that preparation.

The team will also play a friendly with Kenya in Lusaka on April 24 as Mwape mixes the current group with experienced players and some fresh faces to look at.

Zambia will hope for an improved showing on South African soil having lost two of their three games there in the 2020 COSAFA Cup - to Malawi and Botswana.

Zambia must still learn their fate at the Olympics, with the draw for the pool stages set for April 21.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Catherine Musonda (Indeni Rose), Ngambo Musole (Zesco), Ingutu Muchahabali (YASA), Chiko Nkhoma (Red Arrows), Aisha Gama (Chipata Queens)

Defenders: Doreen Mwaseba, Margaret Belemu (both Red Arrows), Agness Musesa (Green Buffaloes), Anita Mulenga, Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba (all Green Buffaloes), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Judith Soko (YASA), Ethel Chama (Green Buffaloes)

Midfielders: Judith Zulu (Green Buffaloes), Mary Mulenga, Mary Wilombe (both Red Arrows), Misozi Zulu (Indeni Roses), Avell Chitundu (Zesco), Tryness Changwe (Green Eagles), Grace Nanyinza (Indeni Roses)

Strikers: Xiomara Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos), Grace Chanda (Red Arrows), Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli, China), Esther Banda (Bauleni Sports Academy), Ochumba Oseke (Red Arrows), Naomi Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos), Theresa Chewe (Green Buffaloes)