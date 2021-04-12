Uganda: Tanzania's Delegation in Uganda Ahead of Sunday's Signing of Oil Deal

10 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Kampala — Tanzania's delegation for the Tripartite meeting with Uganda and oil company Total arrived in the country's capital on Friday ahead of Sunday's April 11's signing of the Crude Oil Pipeline between Tanzania and Uganda.

In a tweet that confirmed the meeting Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni said he had received special envoys sent by the President of Tanzania ahead of the Tripartite meeting scheduled for Sunday.

"We discussed among others; issues to do with land compensation during the oil pipeline construction," wrote President Museveni.

The group that was led by Minister of Justice and Constitutional affairs Prof Palamagamba Kabudi were all masked up at State House Entebbe.

The talks that should culminate into the signing of the deals on Sunday 11, a top official from Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

Read the original article on Citizen.

