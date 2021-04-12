Kenya: President Samia Receives Uhuru Kenyatta's Delegation in Dar es Salaam

10 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today April 10, 2021 received a special message from the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta that was delivered by Cabinet Secretary of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Ambassador Dr Amina Mohamed

In addition to receiving the message at the State House in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan has held talks with the Ambassador Dr Amina regarding the commitment of Tanzania and Kenya to continue promoting relations and cooperation in various fields, especially economic and social.

In a statement from State House, President Hassan assured President Kenyatta that the government she leads is ready to continue all the good work that was being done by her predecessor the Dr John Pombe Magufuli in solving the challenges between Tanzania and Kenya because East African Community States are historically relatives, neighbors and friends.

She called on the ministers and experts from Tanzania and Kenya that form the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) who have not met since 2016 to meet immediately to work on various issues to strengthen relations.

Meanwhile, President Kenyatta has invited President Samia for an official visit to Kenya that aims to further enhance relations and cooperation He assured President Hassan that Kenya is always ready to cooperate with Tanzania by further developing and promoting cooperation between the two countries

During the talks, CS Amina was accompanied by Kenya's ambassador to Tanzania Dan Kazungu

In recent days there were tensions between the two countries after Kenya through its Agriculture and Food Authority, communicating the decision to ban imports of maize into Kenya with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to the Tanzania government said that analysis of food imported to Kenya from Tanzania and Uganda revealed the presence of levels of mycotoxins that exceed safety limits.

