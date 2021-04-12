Tanzania Tourism Board's Devotha Mdachi Suspended

10 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Lilian Ndilwa

Dar es Salaam — The Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr. Damas Ndumbaro has suspended the Director General of the Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB), Devotha Mdachi, pending an investigation into allegations of misuse of public funds and resources.

Her position will be acted on by Betrita James, who was formerly Project Coordinator of Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa).

Ms Mdachi's suspension comes a few days after the release of the CAG's report for the 2019/20 financial year, that revealed massive misuse of public funds and violation of the public service code of conduct by ministry officials.

CAG Charles Kichere said he did a special audit to the Ministry for Natural Resources and Tourism and found a series of unlawful payments, most of which were out of the budget allocated for the 2019/20 financial year.

He said, in the Tourism Development Levy Fund over Sh34.98 billion of tourism levies were misused, putting the director of Tourism and accountant, who were involved with the management of the funds, responsible.

