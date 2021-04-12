Tanzania: Go for Real Time Audit System to Make Cag Reports Worth It

Dar es Salaam — If the country is to contain losses due to poor financial management, analysts yesterday recommended real time audit and reporting, instead of the current system that takes a year - by which time damage had already been done.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the analysts suggested that the management of public institutions should revisit their strategic auditing and reporting systems.

The analysts were reacting to the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report for the 2019/20 financial year that largely revealed losses and weaknesses of managing development projects and public institutions.

The projects that dominated social media and streets discussions are the Sh153.542 billion Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) recorded as cumulative loss during the past five financial years and the Sh36.9 billion Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) loss due to failure to issue work permits, interest charges and delays in implementing and completing the project.

The list also includes the construction of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) which the CAG criticised for using the outdated 1970 feasibility study.

An economist from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Abel Kinyondo, said if the CAG office was to become efficient and help improve governance, there should is no point of waiting for a year to raise those issues because by the time they are raised up, people had already moved on.