Tanzania: Go for Real Time Audit System to Make Cag Reports Worth It

10 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — If the country is to contain losses due to poor financial management, analysts yesterday recommended real time audit and reporting, instead of the current system that takes a year - by which time damage had already been done.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the analysts suggested that the management of public institutions should revisit their strategic auditing and reporting systems.

The analysts were reacting to the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report for the 2019/20 financial year that largely revealed losses and weaknesses of managing development projects and public institutions.

The projects that dominated social media and streets discussions are the Sh153.542 billion Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) recorded as cumulative loss during the past five financial years and the Sh36.9 billion Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) loss due to failure to issue work permits, interest charges and delays in implementing and completing the project.

The list also includes the construction of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) which the CAG criticised for using the outdated 1970 feasibility study.

An economist from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Abel Kinyondo, said if the CAG office was to become efficient and help improve governance, there should is no point of waiting for a year to raise those issues because by the time they are raised up, people had already moved on.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.