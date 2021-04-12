Tanzania: President Samia Meets Uhuru Kenyatta's Envoy, Promises Cooperation

PRESIDENT Samia Suhulu Hassan has met President Uhuru Kenyatta's special envoy at the State House in Dar es Salaam Saturday as she assured that Tanzania will cooperate with Kenya in solving social and economic challenges involving the two East African Community member states.

President Uhuru sent Kenyan Minister of Sports, Culture & Heritage, Ambassador Dr Amina Mohamed to meet President Samia.

Her Excellency Samia promised to Uhuru's envoy that she will develop with all the good left by her predecessor, Dr John Magufuli.

The President directed ministers and experts who form the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) to meet immediately with their Kenyan counterparts in order to work on various relations related issues involving the two countries.

Meanwhile, the envoy said that President Uhuru is inviting her Excellency tour Kenya in order to strengthen the existing relationship between the two countries.