South Sudan: President Salva Kiir Sacks Army Chief Johnson Okot

10 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has appointed Santino Deng Wol as the country's Chief of Defense Forces, replacing General Johnson Juma Okot who has been sacked

.More to follow...

