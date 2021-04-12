South Africa: 'Walking Encyclopaedia' Roland Sutherland Is the Sole Applicant for Gauteng Deputy Judge President

analysis

One wonders why a 70-year-old judge, who could be considering retiring to a life of books and occasional work as a commission chairperson, would offer to take on the job of heading up one of the busiest courts in the country.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

If Judge Roland Sutherland's application for the position is to be believed, it's partly because of his reputation as a "walking encyclopaedia" and partly because he knows what the court needs to run at maximum efficiency.

Sutherland will be interviewed for the position of Deputy Judge President of the Johannesburg branch of the Gauteng division of the High Court later this month. He is the only applicant for the position.

Sutherland has acted as deputy judge president (DJP) at the court for the past two years and was nominated by a colleague, Judge Keoagile Matojane.

"Judge Sutherland's skills and abilities as a judge are exemplary. He seems to be a walking encyclopaedia of knowledge when it comes to law and administrative matters and he loves to share his knowledge with anyone who will listen. Despite the overwhelming amount of work that everyone has to do,...