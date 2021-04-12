Kenya's Emmanuel Naibei Wins Lagos City Marathon

10 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's Emmanuel Naibei on Saturday won the sixth edition of the Lagos City Marathon.

Naibei ensured Kenya's dominance when he won the race in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 37 seconds, beating a field of 300 athletes in the Nigerian capital on Saturday.

Naibei, who finished second at the 2019 Guangzhou Marathon where he set his current Personal Best time of 2:08:27, edged out the Ethiopian duo of Deresa Geleta and Demiso Gudeta who finished second and third respectively, for victory.

Naibei walked home with the winner's purse of US$ 30,000 (Sh3.2 million) while Geleta and Gudeta went home with $20,000 (Sh2.1 million) and $15,000 (Sh1.6 million) respectively.

This was the fourth time a Kenyan is winning the men's race in Lagos.

Last year, Kenya's David Barmasai Tumo won the fifth edition of the marathon in a course record time of 2:10:22 as Sharon Cherop went for the women's crown in a course record time of 2:31:40, dethroning Ethiopian Meseret Dinke.

However, Dinke was on top of her game this time around to reclaim the title in 2:32:16, beating Kenya's Celestine Jepchirchir to second place.

Third place went to Desta Muluneh from Ethiopia.

