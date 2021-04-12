Kenya: Mwendwa Calls for Return of Football as Players, Officials Receive Jab

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa on Saturday urged the government to allow their leagues to resume from April 24, promising to ensure that all the Covid-19 containment measures are adhered to during the matches.

Mwendwa spoke at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, where he led the federation's officials, players and coaches of all the Nairobi-based Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) clubs in receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Sports had Thursday kicked-off the vaccination drive of all sports persons in the country, after it secured 3500 vaccines.

Mwendwa said that they intend to complete the vaccination of FKF-PL teams by Tuesday, and those in the lower leagues by next weekend.

He added that they are ready to comply with all other Ministry of Sports and Health demands for the league to resume in two weeks' time.

"In football, we have agreed that every person who will be handling the players must be vaccinated before we resume the league. We are appealing to the government that once we are done with the vaccination of all players, let us be allowed to resume the matches on April 24," said Mwendwa.

Bandari, Western Stima, Kakamega Homeboyz, Sofapaka, Nzoia Sugar, Vihiga United and Zoo FC are the FKF-PL clubs that are based outside Nairobi, whose players and officials will receive the jab by Tuesday.

Ulinzi Stars became the first FKF-PL team to take the jab in March.

With studies indicating that someone can be infected with Covid-19, even after receiving the jab, Mwendwa said that everyone accessing the venue of the matches will be required to present special passports issued by the federation, indicating that they have been vaccinated.

"Every vaccination comes with a unique number issued by the Ministry of Health. We (FKF) will be issuing passports to every player and every official indication that they have been vaccinated. You will not be able to access the venue of any match without that Covid-19 passport. Through this, chances of spearing around Covid-19 among the players will be nil," he said.

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava and his Wazito counterpart Johnstone Omurwa said players are feeling the pinch of sports suspension in the country, and that the vaccination has given them hopes that the matches will resume soon.

"Very many people depend on sports to put food on the table, which means that they are now suffering. The jab we are receiving today gives us hope that football will return soon," said Shakava.

Omurwa said: "It will be good if football resumes because players are suffering. The government should reconsider their ban on football after all players receive this vaccine."

The suspension of sporting activities in the country, which took effect on March 26, has received criticism from various quarters, with football stakeholders arguing that it will cost Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets in key assignments.

Stars will open their Group E, 2022 World Cup qualifiers at home to Uganda on June 5 before visiting Rwanda seven days later.

Jacob "Ghost" Mulee's side will then play back-to-back matches against group favourites Mali in September before reverse fixtures against their East African neighbours in October.

For the David Ouma-coached Starlets, they have the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers to contend with. The continental showpiece, which will be held in Morocco, will double up as the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup that will be hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand.