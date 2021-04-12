Uganda: Hassan Wasswa Calls Time on Uganda Cranes Career

10 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Andrew Mwanguhya

Hassan Wasswa, the hard-working defender-cum-midfield player, called time on his international career on Friday, a decision he says was painful to make but one he never regrets.

The 33-year-old last played for the national team in a friendly against Ethiopia in 2019, which was also Johnny McKinstry's first match in charge as Cranes coach.

He was an unused substitute in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Malawi in November 2019.

He brings the curtain down on a career spanning 13 years, in which he represented the country at two Afcon finals at Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019

"Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude," said the player via his Facebook page. "Playing for Cranes has been a tremendous honour."

"During my 13 years as a Cranes player, I've always pursued success and winning football games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance."

"It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of Uganda."

Wasswa added: "With much sadness, but without regret, I realise that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands."

"I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the National team. I love the game of football so much, and I know there is truly only one acceptable way to play."

"Knowing I can no longer compete at a level that I find acceptable, I have chosen to end my Cranes career."

Wasswa's national team career dates back to 2006. He has since earned 75 international caps.

He has featured for clubs in several countries including Uganda, South Africa, Ethiopia, Turkey, Vietnam, Egypt, UAE, Lebanon and Iraq.

KCCA (then KCC), SC Villa, St George, FC Cape Town, Karabukspor, Altay, Kayseri Erciyesspor, Dong Nai and Al Shorta are some of the clubs he has played for.

Others are include Nejmeh Sporting Club, Tala'ea El Gaish and most recently, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Read the original article on Nation.

Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

