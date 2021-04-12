Tanzania: The Role of Cag in Public Financial Management

Among the greatest issues of discussion in Tanzania from April 8, 2021 is the report by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) which was submitted before Parliament and hence made public. Audit reports by CAG are among key documents on prudent public financial management. The CAG normally issues his report for a given fiscal year ending on 30th of June.

Constitutionally, the reports have to be presented to the President before every March 30. They normally contain extremely important issues patterning to public funds both revenues and expenditure.

Public funds

Public funds in Tanzania are raised from various internal and external sources.

Internal sources include tax and non-tax revenues. Taxes are of various categories.