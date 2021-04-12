Tanzania, Uganda to Seal Oil Deal

10 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to be in Uganda on Sunday for signing of an agreement for the Crude Oil Pipeline construction between the two countries.

Tanzania's delegation for the tripartite meeting with Uganda and Total Oil Company arrived in Kampala on Friday ahead of today's ceremony.

In a tweet that confirmed the meeting, Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni said he had received special envoys sent by President Samia ahead of the tripartite meeting scheduled for Sunday.

"We discussed land compensation during the oil pipeline construction among other issues," wrote President Museveni.

Earlier, the Ugandan public diplomacy department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said President Samia's visit will bolster the excellent bilateral relations between Uganda and Tanzania.

"During this visit, the agreement for the East Africa Crude Oil Pipe Line (EACOP) tripartite project is expected to be concluded," reads part of the statement released by the ministry Others in attendance are Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani, Central Bank Governor, Prof Florens Luoga, Attorney General, Prof Adelardus Kilangi and other top government officials.

The planned 3.5bn US dollars crude export pipeline is to run a length of 1,445 kilometers, beginning in Hoima in western Uganda and ending at Tanga in Tanzania. Uganda discovered crude reserves in the Albertine rift basin in the west of the country near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006.

Government geologists estimate overall reserves at 6 billion barrels

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.