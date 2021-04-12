Tanzania: Govt Upbeat On Jnhp Funding

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Saturday assured Tanzanians that the government will continue to provide funds for the construction of Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHP) so that it could be completed on time.

The Premier said the government will do everything in its capacity to ensure the project is completed as scheduled and as per agreed international standards.

He was speaking after a working tour at the site, where he inspected progress of the multibillion project.

The project is scheduled to be completed in June, 2022. According to Mr Majaliwa, everything is set to ensure smooth continuous funding of the project.

"I would like to ensure the public that the government is committed and focused to continue funding this strategic project, which is designed to bring both social and economic changes to all Tanzanians," said the Premier.

Mr Majaliwa said the project is expected to generate 2115MW and lower costs among wananchi.

"Currently Tanzania generates 1,500MW from other sources, with the additional 2115Mw from JNHP, the country will be able to export excess electricity to neighbouring countries," he said.

He expressed his satisfaction with the progress in the implementation of the project, saying taxpayers' money is being used properly.

"I am satisfied with the good job under Arab Contractors and Elsewedy Electric companies, all from Egypt. The good performance has so far been recorded under good supervision of Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO), Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) and the Ministry of Energy," noted Mr Majaliwa.

He said the government invested in the project knowing clearly that hydropower projects are cheaper compared to other sources of electricity.

The Premier said generating one unit from hydropower project costs between 36/- and 50/-, while electricity that is generated from other sources such as oil costs between 440/- and 600/- per unit.

"We therefore focused on hydropower because it is cheaper compared to other sources, and this will enable the government to reduce cost of electricity which is supplied to Tanzanians," he noted.

Moreover, Mr Majaliwa said the project has also helped to generate employment to Tanzanians who are involved in the construction. He said some Tanzanians supply construction materials, fuel, food and other services that are required at the site. The Premier revealed that TANESCO has already announced the tender for construction of a main power transmission line from JNHP to Chalinze in Coast region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said from Chalinze, other two lines will be constructed towards Dodoma and Dar es Salaam to enable supply of power to all regions in the country. Mr Majaliwa has also ordered the Ministry of Energy to identify all challenges that may lead to any delay of the completion of the project and make sure they are resolved.

"I am also asking wananchi who live along the project area to cooperate with contractors and all workers in this project by assuring them security and protection for their properties, including the machines," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister for Energy, Mr Stephen Byabato said the government has so far provided over 2tri/- for the implementation of the project. Upon completion, the project is expected to cost 6.5tri/.