Sudan Sends Condolences to Queen Elizabeth After Death of Prince Philip

10 April 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, has conveyed a message of condolence to Queen Elizabeth II of England on the death of her consort Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

In his message, El Burhan expressed "sincere condolences on behalf of the Sudanese people to Her Majesty, the royal family, and people of the United Kingdom," expressing sympathy for their loss.

"Prince Philip was a wise leader, loyal to the throne and the United Kingdom, and devoted his life to serving the causes of peace and development," El Burhan said.

On its Facebook page, the British Embassy in Khartoum said it "mourns with great sadness the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, after a life in which he presented a model for performing public work and serving the UK".

On Twitter, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office paid tribute to the Duke for "his life of service and all he did to represent the United Kingdom across the Commonwealth and around the world"

The Duke, who died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, was Queen's Elizabeth's consort for 73 years. He was born a Prince of the Greek royal family, was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, and was two months short of his 100th birthday. He was hospitalised for health issues earleir this year. His funeral is planned for 17 April.

