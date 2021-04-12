Nigeria: Team Edo to Battle Lagos for Football Gold Medals

12 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Team Edo and Lagos State are to battle for the football event gold medals in the men and women categories of the 20th National Sports festival.

Both matches to take place at University of Benin sports complex in Ugbowo today starting from 12noon.

To reach the final, Edo defeated Imo 3-1 while Lagos beat Abuja 2-0 to grab the ticket to the gold match.

In the women's game, Edo defeated Delta in a nail-biting 1-0 victory while Lagos crushed Kaduna 4-0.

In the tennis event, Team Edo's duo of Airhuwunde Osariemen and Aanu Aiyegbusi won the gold in the women's doubles with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Rachel Adunoye and Esther Olamide of Team Kwara.

