Nigeria: Oragwu, Emmanuella Clinch Gold for Delta, Oyo in Blitz Chess

The 2012 World Chess Olympiad debutant, Chukwunonson Oragwu of Delta State and Trust Emmanuella of Oyo State won gold medals last night in the male and female categories of the blitz event at the on-going National Sports Festival.

The duo's performances marked the beginning of the medals rush in the cerebral event. There are 16 medals at stake in the sport to be won in the next few days.

To reach the mark, Oragwu edged out Chess Olympiad gold medalist in 1998, International Master Odion Aikhoje of Bayelsa State in the men's final event just as Emmanuella overcame the best of Toritsemuwa Ofowino of Delta State in the female final.

To reach the final, Oragwu had edged out fellow prodigy, Daniel Anwuli of Oyo State while Aikhoje was better against Abimbola Osunfuyi in the pulsating semi-final duel over three round of short games.

Osunfuyi however picked the consolatory bronze medal against Anwuli just as Peace Samson of Oyo State won the bronze in the female section after her win over Joy Onoja.

In the team event which resumed last night with 7th round matches, Oyo State was leading in the male category with 3-1 win over Ogun State as at press time.

It was Kennedy Onokpite who set the tone of the day for his team with victory over Bamidele Oluwalasimi just as Femi Balogun followed up on board three with win over Fred Fabeto.

Akinseye Abiola completed the rout with win against Oluwole Oladele but Peter Ajayi picked the consolatory win for Ogun with win against lethargic Anwuli but the state still maintained the lead with 12 points with three more round of matches to go.

Bayelsa and Delta are trailing behind with 10 and 11 points respectively as both teams played 2-2 last night. Hosts Edo secured a 3-1 win over Bauchi to reach nine points.

In the female section, Delta and Oyo lead the pack with 11 points after 3-1 win against Lagos and Edo respectively. On top board, Hasfat Belo-Osagie edged out Yemi Osundinakin while Dachene Cheneye doubled the lead with win against Abiodun Oke and Princewill Queen also defeated Chinyere Ehirim. Tumininu Oni puts Lagos back on track with win against Udemba Chinyere to leave score line at 3-1.

In all, there are 16 medals to be won in the team male and female. Six each on individual board order and the blitz event in both categories.

.