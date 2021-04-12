Zimbabwe: Police 'Harass' Mourners to Block Chamisa From Attending Funeral

12 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THERE was drama Saturday night in Chitungwiza when anti-riot police details besieged the funeral of the late popular Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) cleric Tabeth Chiweshe and ordered mourners disperse.

This was after the law enforcement members had received information that MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa would also attend the funeral wake held at the Mount Carmel Assembly in Chitungwiza.

Chamisa is also a pastor at the AFM.

Sources at the church told NewZimbabwe.com Sunday, the disruption of the funeral wake for the late Chiweshe was meant to block Chamisa from attending the funeral and pay his last respects.

"The hearse ferrying the deceased and the funeral convoy were driving to AFM in Zimbabwe Mount Carmel Assembly in Chitungwiza from a funeral parlour in Harare and a number of bystanders were waiting by the roadside to pay their last respects to the revered woman of cloth," one church said.

"At the church, we were, however, shocked to see baton stick wielding anti-riot police officers disembarking from a truck and ordering mourners to immediately go indoors. No explanation was given to justify these actions."

The church members said sensing insecure, the Chiweshe family decided to cancel the church service in Chitungwiza and headed for Bluffhill in Harare where one of the deceased's sons resides.

"Despite all these arrangements, the police details pursued us all the way from Chitungwiza to Bluffhill and when we arrived there, they stood at the gate and monitored everyone entering the residence. We strongly suspect the move was aimed at frustrating Chamisa's visit," the source said.

However, contacted for comment, the Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed allegations as "mere suspicions".

"The issue is that the deceased passed away in Concession but the family members decided to hold the funeral in Chitungwiza where over 800 mourners converged to pay their last respects. Such bumper crowds are in violation of Covid-19 regulations and this attracted the police's attention," he said.

"After the confrontation by police officers, the family members decided to change the venue and headed for Bluffhill where another bumper crowd turned up. This left the police with no option except to enforce compliance."

Nyathi implored members of the public to comply with Covid-19 regulations to avoid the spread of the pandemic as the country braces to contain another possible third wave.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.