Zimbabwe: 'Hijacked' Eldorado Mine Resumes Operations, 16 'Makorokoza' Arrested

Gold mining operations at Eldorado Mine in Chinhoyi have resumed following the arrest of 16 illegal miners who had invaded the site and disrupted mining operations, a fortnight ago.

Following the invasion by the illegal artisanal miners, popularly known as 'Makorokoza', activities were suspended at the Chinese-owned gold-rich site.

However, Eldorado Mine director, Emy Zhuang confirmed resumption of mining operations to NewZimbabwe.com Sunday.

"We have now resumed mining operations after more than two weeks of disruptions by illegal miners who invaded the mine. This was affecting our normal mining operations," she said.

Zhuang also confirmed the arrested 16 illegal miners recently had since appeared in court and were remanded in custody to this Monday, 12 April.

He added mine blasting, which had been suspended over security concerns of the invaders, had also commenced after everyone was hoisted to the surface.

"We are now conducting blasting to extract more gold ore from the shafts. We suspended blasting as illegal miners were still underground and we did not want to endanger their lives.

"However, they have all since been evacuated and the law is taking its course."

The 16 illegal miners pounced at the mine, which is about 12 kilometres from Chinhoyi town, at around midnight on 19 March and got access into the mine shaft.

Two of them are suspected to have been armed with guns and were wearing military uniforms.

Earlier, a four-man team of illegal miners had also gained access to the shaft. Both gangs gained entry into the mine premises by cutting down the perimeter security fence.

Eldorado Mine, carrying large deposits of gold ore, has perennially been at the centre of ownership disputes, while violent invasions, and deadly clashes among artisanal miners, have become more prevalent in recent months.

In mid-February, six men stormed the mine forcing stoppage of operations for over a week and in early March, armed robbers pounced and fled with at least 3.3kg of amalgam gold, which is equivalent to 1.5kg of gold from the controversial Chinese-owned mine.