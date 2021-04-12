Namibia: Ndjolominus the Lion Heart

Jon Jon Ndjolominus won the WBO Africa super middleweight title in sensational style with a 10th round knockout of Anthony Jarmann on Saturday night.

In an action-packed fight, Jarmann seemed to be heading for a points victory, but a crunching right hook, 41 seconds into the tenth round, put him out for the count as Ndjolominus pulled off a stunning victory.

Jarmann started as the aggressor, landing some early combinations, and sent Ndjolominus to the canvas with a stiff left jab by the second round. Ndjolominus was clearly stunned while he also received a cut over his left eye, but he managed to beat the count, and see out the round.

He recovered and by the fourth round the two boxers had the fans cheering for more as they slugged it out in the centre of the ring.

The pace slowed down by the fifth round, with the two boxers clearly tired, but Jarmann was still pushing the tempo, while Ndjolominus replied with some counter-attacks and jabs.

Jarmann landed some big blows in the seventh round, but Ndjolominus showed great resilience to withstand the onslaught, while he also started to pick up his tempo in the final rounds.

Going into the final round Jahrmann seemed to be ahead on points, but Ndjolominus took matters into his own hands as he sent him crashing to the canvas with a vicious right hook that put Jarmann out for the count.

The ring side doctor immediately got into the ring to assist Jarmann, who luckily recovered after a while, but at the same time, Ndjolominus' fans streamed into the ring to hail their new hero.

After the fight he said it was tough, but he gave it all he had.

"The fight became hard for me from the second round when I got a cut over my left eye. The blood was disturbing me, but my corner kept on pushing me, saying don't let this chance go, so I gave it everything and fought like a lion," he said.

Ndjolominus' trainer Nestor Tobias said his boxer showed great character to win the fight.

"He fought against a very experienced boxer in Anthony Jarmann, who put up a great fight, but Jon Jon is a lion heart. It was a tough fight, but because of his big heart he managed to get up in the second round and put up a great fight," he said.

"Anthony is a great boxer, but we knew the power of Jon Jon. I told him don't box him, let's fight him; let's take the fight to him and keep it close and throw all the punches to the body and the head and then for sure you will catch him," he added.

Tobias said he would now try to get Ndjolominus into the top ten rankings in the world.

"Now it's up to us to see how we are going to match him, to get him into the top 10 in the world and for sure he will get a chance to fight for the world title."

In another continental title fight, Sebastianus Nathanael made quick work of Zimbabwe's Jeremiah Mhere to win the vacant WBO Africa featherweight title, after knocking him out two minutes 26 seconds into the first round.

The rest of the results were as follows:

Super bantamweight swinger: Martin Mukungu beat Sakaria Sheehama on points over four rounds.

Super bantamweight fight: Phillipus Nghitumbwa beat Jonas Matheus on a third round knockout.

Junior middleweight fight: Charles Shinima beat Chikondi Makawa of Malawi on a third round technical knockout.

Light heavyweight fight: Max Ipinge beat Sikongo Sirongo on points over four rounds.

Shifiona Tomas and David Johannes drew their featherweight fight.

Featherweight fight: Sam Mathew beat Gerson Vaeta on points.

Bantamweight fight:

Nestor Thomas beat Teofelus Nashilongo on points.

The junior welterweight fight between Nestor Amukoto and Fillemon Erastus ended in a draw.

Super bantamweight fight: Mateus Heita beat Wanagula Willem on points.

Junior welterweight fight: Paulus Amavilla beat Eslon Kalus on a third round knockout.

Super bantamweight fight: Joseph Abel beat Hango Festus on a fourth round knock out.