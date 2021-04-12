Botswana: Alfredo Mos Eyes Africa Song Prize

Gaborone — Local Rhumba star Alfred Mosimanegape, affectionately known in music circles as Alfredo Mos is elated about the opportunity presented by the globally acclaimed Africa theme song search competition.

Mosimanegape of the Alfredo Mos and Les Africa Sounds fame said in an interview earlier this week that the music competition, hosted by Africa Sports Ventures Group (ASVG), would afford him an opportunity to widen his musical scope and display his talent across the continent.

The contest gives African musicians and the wider diaspora an opportunity to showcase their talent and create a uniquely African theme song.

The song according to organisers should capture the beauty of Africa and Africans, the culture of African, the resilience of African as well as the continent's rich history.

"I trust my composition skills and depending on what they are looking for I think I will make it. It's not actually about the prize money but to broaden and most importantly increase the market scope as I have even ventured into online music outlets," he said.

The Molepolole-born lead guitarist, vocalist, composer and producer said despite the number of chart topping albums he had produced in the past he needed an opportunity such as this one to cast his net wider.

"Normally most of us raise money for recording an album and there would be no capital for marketing, promotion and distribution. So this could give me an opportunity to break into the global music market," he added.

He said the prize had not been revealed to the contestants but was mouthwatering and included a recording deal with HITLAB recording company based in Canada.

Alfredo Mos, a musical genius of note and talented song writer was introduced to the world of music by the late Lawi Somana. He recorded his first album Botshelo in 1997 which enjoyed airplay. He released hit after hit including Ineng la lerato, Motho Person, Bakgweetsi, Ipabalelo Tseleng and Ditsala.

ASVG director of media and communications Ms Ntebogang Sebetlela confirmed that the selection process for the top 20 contestants was ongoing and they were set to announce the list on the last week of April.

"We are looking for a unique song about Africa. A song that would resonate with the Africa empire warrior. We encouraged artists to be creative and the song should be about African culture, history, language, food, attire, and so forth. The song should speak to an African," added Sebetlela.

The winning song would be translated into all Africa languages.

Sebetlela said a number of artistes from the African continent as far as North Africa and Seychelles had submitted their songs. Local artists who have shown interest include Botswana Music Union president Fresh Lesokwane and Nicole Martinez.

Source : BOPA