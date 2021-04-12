Botswana: Boteti Vaccination Drive Underway

Rakops — Boteti District Health Management Team on Friday started rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine in the area's two constituencies.

The sub-district received 1 080 doses of the vaccine Thursday and started vaccinating the target group of 75 years and above the next day.

Giving a word of encouragement, deputy council chairperson, Mr Batsweletse Kgagamedi, assured residents of the vaccine's safety and urged them to take it.

Mr Kgagamedi, who is Tsienyane West councillor, advised residents not to believe misleading information about the vaccine.

The regional health team coordinator, Ms Gasebotho Kedikilwe informed those who received the vaccine that they were due for a second dose after 12 weeks.

She stated that 302 people had already been vaccinated adding that from today, mobile vaccinations would be undertaken in areas that were not easily accessible such as cattle posts.

Kgosi Diane Jacob of Rakops expressed gratitude for the vaccine saying he hoped it would help prevent the spread of the virus.

One of the first recipients of the jab, Mr Gaseitsewe Stofane, thanked government for the vaccine.

He was confident that it would build his immune system and protect him against the virus.

Source : BOPA