Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Attends Funeral Ceremony for the Late Former Vice President Dr Albert Joe Demby

11 April 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)
press release

Gerihun, Southern Sierra Leone, Sunday 11 April 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined family members of the late former Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr Albert Joe Demby, at a funeral mass held in Gerihun town, south of the country.

In his statement to the congregation, President Bio said they were present at the funeral to give a befitting farewell to the late statesman, describing Dr Demby as a selfless man who offered his service to the country.

He recalled that the late man served tirelessly as a medical doctor and as a politician who was a vice president during a turbulent time in the history of the country, adding that after politics the old man went to his hometown and became a farmer.

"On behalf of the state, I want to express my deepest condolences to the family. I pray that the late statesman's soul Rest In Peace," he said.

