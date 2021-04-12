Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Attends Funeral Ceremony for the Late Former Vice President Dr Albert Joe Demby

press release

Gerihun, Southern Sierra Leone, Sunday 11 April 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined family members of the late former Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr Albert Joe Demby, at a funeral mass held in Gerihun town, south of the country.

In his statement to the congregation, President Bio said they were present at the funeral to give a befitting farewell to the late statesman, describing Dr Demby as a selfless man who offered his service to the country.

He recalled that the late man served tirelessly as a medical doctor and as a politician who was a vice president during a turbulent time in the history of the country, adding that after politics the old man went to his hometown and became a farmer.

"On behalf of the state, I want to express my deepest condolences to the family. I pray that the late statesman's soul Rest In Peace," he said.

