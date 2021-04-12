Nigeria: Gold Rush for Team Rivers At NSF

12 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Team Rivers yesterday increased her medal haul at the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 in Benin, Edo State.

It was a commanding victory for Team Rivers in the finals of the Men's Beach Volleyball as they defeated Team Imo 2-0.

Chidiebere Okeke and Emenike Ezike showed class in the two sets leading from start to finish as they won by 21-16.

Speaking after the victory, Okeke told reporters that it was a great game against tough opponent but happy winning the title.

"I am happy that we won the gold," he said.

"As a team, we have been working hard and getting the gold was the icing on the cake after so much hard work from training to competition proper.

"I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Rivers State government for the support during the time we were in camp and also since we arrived Benin City for the festival."

Apart from the Beach Volleyball, Kemi Oluwasegun also won gold in the Wheelchair Tennis as the state's team also won the T 11200m women gold medal.

In the women's Beach volleyball, it was Team Delta that won the gold after defeating Team Edo in the final as the bronze medal went to Team Kaduna who also won the men's bronze medal.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

