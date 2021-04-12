Southern Africa: SADC Readies for Mozambique Insurgency Fight

Gaborone — Last week's SADC double troika summit has resolved that the regional bloc should intervene in the security crisis in Mozambique, says SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation chairperson, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Briefing the media following his attendance of the summit held in Maputo, Mozambique April 8, President Masisi said it recommended that SADC should support the country in defending its territorial integrity.

The crisis in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province started unfolding in 2017 when insurgents took control of the northern part of the country.

Recent attacks have seen civilians brutalized and their property destroyed as well as resulted in the displacement of some 700 000 people.

President Masisi explained that SADC member states were signatories to the bloc's defence pact premised on universality and acknowledgement that an injury to one was an injury to all.

"We then resolved as a regional bloc to assist Mozambique to repel and eliminate threat to her peace and security. So in that spirit we recommended that double troika can cause for application of such," he stated.

Recommendations included mobilising SADC resources to facilitate support in assisting Mozambique to attain peace and repel the rebels, President Masisi said.

He said the meeting deliberated on the crisis and discussed at length phases and stages of the developments in Cabo Delgado.

It also acknowledged the rapid development of the insurgency, intensity and viciousness of attacks as well as the boldness with which criminal elements were assaulting people in the area, he said.

Stating that such heinous acts could not be allowed to continue, Dr Masisi said the regional bloc condemned in strongest terms the terrorist attacks.

Botswana, Mozambique, South Africa, Malawi and Zimbabwe heads of state as well as a Tanzania government representative attended the meeting.

Source : BOPA