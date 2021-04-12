Kenya: Raila Visits Ex-Rugby Coach Benjamin Ayimba in Hospital

A plea by the family of veteran rugby coach Benjamin Ayimba's for financial assistance in aid of his treatment appears to be bearing fruit.

Come Sunday, and opposition leader Raila Odinga visited the ailing Ayimba at a Nairobi hospital and later publicized the trip on his social media pages.

"I met the family of Kenyan rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba who is currently hospitalized to offer prayers, encouragement, and extend support to them. You are in our prayers Benja," wrote Odinga, an ardent sports fan.

Ayimba, a former Kenya rugby player and coach, is critically ill and has been in and out of hospital since January. He is currently said to be admitted at the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Odinga's visit and a meeting with Ayimba's family comes a day after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja announced that President Uhuru Kenyatta had paid Sh1 million of Ayimba's Sh2.3 million hospital bill.

"Thank you President Kenyatta. Kindly Raila Odinga, William Ruto, and Musalia Mudavadi join in," he said.

Ayimba's best moments as a rugby coach were when he led the national sevens team to the historic triumph at the 2016 Singapore Sevens tournament. It remains Kenya's only title at the World Sevens Series.

He also played for Kenya at the Rugby Sevens World Cup.