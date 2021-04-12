Botswana: Development Finance Forum Commences

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi will today participate in a virtual Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) forum on financing for development.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation states that the four-day forum, the sixth so far, is convened by current ECOSOC president, Ambassador Munir Akram of Pakistan.

According to the release, the forum will provide a platform for discussions on financing COVID-19 recovery efforts as well as the opportunity for exchange of views on financing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

President Masisi will present a statement outlining steps Botswana has taken to facilitate sustainable, inclusive and resilient COVID-19 recovery efforts during a special segment on financing recovery from the pandemic.

The segment will also address policy options for financing development in the COVID-19 period and beyond, states the press release.

The meeting will bring together heads of state, government ministers and senior officials as well as representatives of international organisations, civil society and the business sector.

President Masisi's delegation includes Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Dr Thapelo Matsheka, Botswana's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Mr Collen Kelapile and other senior government officials.

The last forum took place in April 2020 while the ongoing meeting ends on Thursday.

Source : BOPA