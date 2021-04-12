Botswana: Tsogwane Shows Sympathy for Bereaved Families

11 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thandy Tebogo

Rakops — Vice President Slumber Tsogwane at the weekend visited three families in different Boteti villages who have lost family members.

In Mokoboxane, the vice president commiserated with the Engleton family following the passing on of Mr Stephen Engleton who was buried on Saturday.

Encouraging the family to be comforted, he also urged them to trust in the Lord and to accept their loss as God's will.

He urged the deceased's children to follow in their father's footsteps and continue his legacy as a farmer cum businessman.

Family representative, Mr Ishmael Joseph expressed appreciation for Mr Tsogwane's support.

Born December 1, 1932 and affectionately known as "Steve", Mr Engleton was famed for his lion hunting skills.

According to his orbituary, he worked for one Mr John Stoneham in the manufacturing of lion traps.

It states that he made a great leap into business when he bought a borehole and shops from a Mr John Palmer who was also a well known marksman and hunter.

Mr Engleton, is survived by his wife, five children, 19 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

In Rakops, Mr Tsogwane paid a condolence visit to the family of former Botswana Democratic Party councillor Mr Madzebe Madumo whose funeral was also on Saturday.

Still in Rakops, he visited the family of Dambe ward headman of arbitration, Mr Gaborapelwe Mazwimbo, whose date of burial ha not been confirmed by press time.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

