Malawi: Ndawa Pleased to Keep Civo Unbeaten Run Going - Now League Leaders

12 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Civil Service (Civo) United continued their push for a TNM Super League title with a comfortable 4-0 victory against Ntopwa FC at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe Township, Blantyre and maintain their only unbeaten side record in the league.

The win has seen the civil servants move up top of the 16-team top-flight league, dislodged their Lilongwe rivals Silver Strikers who were on bye but have two games in hand.

Civo now have 24 points from 12 matches, two points ahead of the second-placed Central Bankers.

Muhammad Sulumba starred for Civo again, scoring the opening goal which was followed by a strike by Moses Banda for the visitors to lead 2-0 at half-time.

The Lilongwe-based skipper Blessings Tembo added the third for Civo before Binwel Katinji closed the scoresheet in the dying minutes.

Civo coach Franco Ndawa was understandably happy with the result on Sunday after his side drew 1-1 with Tigers on Saturday.

"We are satisfied to have bagged four out of a possible six points. It is not that easy when playing away," he said.

"We will need to keep the unbeaten run going," he added.

At Civo Stadium in Lilongwe, Karonga United pipped Kamuzu Barracks (KB) 1-0 via William Mwalwimba's 28th minute strike.

Karonga are eighth with 15 points from 12 matches while KB are 13th with 10 points from 10 matches.

