Rwanda Condoles UK Over Death of Prince Philip

Rwanda has joined the rest of the world to send messages of solidarity to the United Kingdom following the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II who died Friday aged 99.

Prince Philip's death was announced on Friday, April 9, by Buckingham Palace, which said he passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle in England.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," reads part of a statement from the RoyalFamily.

Prince Philip's death was followed by a number of heartfelt condolences from different countries across the world and Rwanda was no exception.

The High Commission for Rwanda in the United Kingdom on Saturday, April 10, sent heartfelt condolences to the Royal Palace of the United Kingdom.

"It is with deep sadness that the Government of the Republic of Rwanda learned of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," reads part of the statement from Rwanda's High Commission in the UK.

"The Government of Rwanda extends its heartfelt condolences to the Government & people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern lreland, especially to the British Royal Family and assures them of its solidarity during this difficult time," the statement further reads.

Philip had been hospitalized several times in recent years for various ailments, most recently in February, the palace said.

He spent a month in the hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16.

The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast and a notice was posted on the gates following the announcement of the duke's death.

People also placed flowers outside the palace, while crowds began to gather at Windsor Castle.

The Prince's funeral is expected on Saturday April 17.