Tanzania: Firm Rolls Out Scheme to Boost Coffee Consumption

12 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

A MOSHI based coffee firm is rolling out a Coffee Kiosk project in a bid to increase coffee consumption in the area and country at large. According to the Mambo Coffee Company, they also seek to boost income of coffee farmers, especially in the Kilimanjaro area, where they were marking their decade anniversary, since inception.

This was stated recently by the company's Head of Business Development and Producers Relationships, Denis Mahulu, while briefing participants of Internal Management System (IMS) in a training they funded in a bid to familiarise their activities in the area.

"This will not be our first time to create an environment to increase local coffee consumption... also in 2018 we established a coffee shop in Karatu, Arusha. The chain of such kiosks will be targeting high-end coffee customers and tourists visiting the country's northern tourism circuit," pointed out Mr Mahulu.

Equally, he noted the company had embarked on plans to continue providing education to coffee farmers to enable them raise the crop's cultivations, especially Specialty Coffee that fetches good price(s) in the International markets.

"We have also purchased a processor and a coffee drier that will be located at our Mbinga Office in Ruvuma region, this will contribute to the addition of Specialty Coffee in the market," said the head of Producers Relationships at the company.

Elaborating, Mr Mahulu was optimistic of great growth of the ongoing production of more coffee seedling varieties, an initiative undertaken by the Tanzania Coffee Research Institute (TaCRI), adding it will increase the cultivations of the Specialty Coffee variety.

On her part, Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) Representative Mwajuma Iddi commended Mambo Coffee Company for launching the major coffee company that was also providing employment to Tanzanians.

"It is encouraging to see a company that is wholly owned by local residents operating with great success for 10 consecutive years," she commended.

In the event, she lauded the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) for joining forces with the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU) in training coffee experts in the liquoring section; a move she said facilitated the availability of more coffee testers for coffee companies in the country.

Tanzania is among the top three Africa coffee producing countries, after Ethiopia and Kenya and contributes about one per cent of total Arabica world's beans.

The East African country is known for high end coffees with fruity taste and bright acidity coupled by tart notes. Coffee production in Tanzania is a significant aspect of its economy as it is the country's largest export crop.

Tanzanian coffee production averages between 30 and 40,000 metric tonnes annually of which approximately 70 per cent is Arabica while 30 per cent is Robusta.

