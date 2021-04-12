Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge First Set of NFTs Fetch Sh4 Million

INEOS 1:59 CHALLENGE/Daily Nation
Eliud Kipchoge (in white singlet) runs flanked by pacesetters during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park in Vienna, Austria on October 12, 2019.
10 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

The auction of the first set of Eliud Kipchoge's non-fungible tokens (NFTs) closed on Thursday night and was sold for a total of 17.9837 in Ethereum currency, equivalent to Sh4,020,842.69 ($37,351.07).

On 3rd April 2021, Eliud Kipchoge, regarded as the greatest marathon of all time became the first Kenyan professional athlete to launch his own set of NFTs.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unit of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus they are not interchangeable.

NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, videos, items in video games, and other forms of creative work.

Kipchoge's first two sets of NFTs included the digital representations of his career milestone on the Ethereum blockchain was digitally signed and officially approved by Eliud Kipchoge himself.

The first set of the NFTs was backed by Momentible.io, which partnered with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace OpenSea to release Eliud Kipchoge's digital trading cards featuring his career highlights.

The auction for bidding Eliud Kipchoge's NFTs ran for 5 days and the first set of the NFTs was sold for 14.8837 in Ethereum currency, equivalent to Sh3,321,018.05 ($30,864.48). This set included the digital representation of Eliud Kipchoge's 2019 moment when he became the first person on earth to run a full marathon under the magical 2-hour mark.

The second set of the NFTs was sold for 3.1 in Ethereum currency, equivalent to Sh691,663.56 ($6,428.10).

This set of the NFT featured Eliud Kipchoge's legendary moment when he crushed the old world record on the marathon, one of the oldest competitions in sports history.

The buyer of Kipchoge's first set of the NFTs was a blockchain investor identified as NoDaoIsLimited on the Open Seas market place. The owner (NoDaoIsLimited) of this NFT will receive the artwork in high quality and a personal video message from Eliud.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are becoming more popular in the sports world and gaining lots of traction as they allow athletes and even artists to claim ownership over specific digital files, be they special moments, songs, videos or even static images.

NFTs use the same principles behind cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. NFTs have a unique digital code saved on the blockchain that allows anyone to verify the authenticity and ownership of items.

NFTs can be bought and sold like any other piece of property. NFTs can be thought of as an ownership certificate - or a digital signature, much like how a great work of art might bear the artist's signature as a seal of authenticity.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

More on This
Kenyan Athlete Kipchoge Makes a Killing In Sale of Ineos Memories
Kenya’s Kiphchoge Misses Out on Laureus Award
Marathoner Kipchoge Crowned Kenya's Best 2019 Sportsperson
Kenya's Kipchoge to Battle Messi, Hamilton in Prestigious Award
Kenya's Kipchoge Named World Male Athlete of Year
IAAF Shortlists Kenya’s Kipchoge For Athlete of the Year Award
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.