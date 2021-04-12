Uganda: I'm Yet to Ask Diamond for Collabo - Chameleone

10 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone insists he's not 'begged' his Tanzanian counterpart Diamond Platnumz for a collabo, yet.

Chameleone, whose real name is Joseph Mayanja, is popular all over East Africa for both his husky voice and dominance in the music industry over the past two decades with hit songs such as Mama Mia, Kipepeo, Badilisha, and Valu Valu standing out.

Similarly, Diamond has emerged as among the richest and most popular musicians in Africa, with his recent collabo song titled Waah with Congolese musician Koffi Olomide earning airwaves across the media and attracting millions of hits on youtube.

So a collabo between these two would make perfect sense, even though Chameleone insists the idea has not crossed his mind as yet, while dismissing suggestions that his recent trip to Tanzania was aimed at reaching out to Diamond over a possible collabo project.

Chameleone, who unsuccessfully contested for the Kampala Lord Mayor position in the country's recent general elections, stressed that he instead went to Tanzania to mourn fallen president John Pombe Magufuli.

He even suggested that he has more clout than Diamond, implying that it is the Tanzanian singer who should, instead, approaching him for a collabo song if need be.

"People should learn how to separate kings from princes. I didn't ask Diamond Platnumz for a collaboration; not because I don't want it but that was not my aim when I went to Tanzania. I was mourning my friend and I couldn't do that. If I ever want to do a project with any of them, I will travel for that particular reason," Chameleone told Sqoop.

He further noted that his visit to Tanzania is not something new as it was his home, and he has several friends there. Chameleone and the late president Magufuli enjoyed a cordial relationship.

Magufuli once termed Chameleone as one of the artistes who have popularized the Swahili language in Uganda.

Chameleone boasts a collabo with Tanzanian singer Prof. Jay titled Ndivyo Sivyo, released in 2013.

