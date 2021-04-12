Nigeria: Living Encouraged Empowers Widows, Says Church Now Taking More Than Giving

Christianity is about meeting spiritual, physical and material needs, just like Jesus Christ and the early church did, unlike today; the Church is now taking more than it is giving.

Pastor Rosemary Akaette, Founder, Living Encouraged Ministries and Convener, Sought Out Outreach, said this in her address at the maiden outreach and empowerment conference for widows in Lagos.

She added that the lack of focus on the welfare of Christians had exposed the Church to criticism, adding "the Church has missed it."

Represented by Pastor John Okwuone, Senior Pastor, Love Christian Centre, LCC, Pastor Akaette urged the beneficiaries to also "bless and empower others as you were reached to reach others."

At the conference, over 50 women were trained in makeup and hair making, simple snacks and cake making, and liquid soap and detergent making.

Below is a video of the classes:

While giving her talk on "Soaring Above the Storms of Life," Olubunmi Onipede, the guest speaker, told the women that widowhood is a storm, but it's one they can overcome.

According to one of the beneficiaries, 64-year-old Mrs Rose Obed, "My life is about to change for good. I can easily be a soap seller.

"Most importantly, I can teach others to make soap, too. God will bless the woman that is doing all these. As she does more for people, God will bless her with more resources."

On his part, Pastor Jedidiah Onuoha of Place of New Things International said remembering the poor, the needy, the oppressed, the widows and widowers is about the most powerful preaching of the gospel.

His words: "The Church was built to sustain and give and not to take. There has been a major shift from the primary role of the Church."

The highpoint of the outreach was the presentation of N25,000 to six women and salon equipment to one woman.

According to Mrs Esther Brown, Living Encouraged Coordinator, Sought Out Outreach will hold April annually.

Vanguard News Nigeria