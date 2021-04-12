Tanzania: 'Kagera Successful in Anti-Malaria Campaign'

KAGERA Region has recorded impressive performance in the fight against malaria through various interventions, including distribution of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN) to the people and other preventive measures, it has been disclosed.

According to the National Malaria Health Survey (NMHS), Malaria prevalence in Kagera region has been considerably reduced from 41.1 per cent during 2015/2016 to 15.4 per cent during 2017/2018.

However, more efforts are still needed to ensure that malaria is completely eliminated. Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC) Brig Gen Marco Gaguti attributed the success to various interventions taken including distribution of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN), among others.

In November 2017, last year over two million Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) were distributed to various vulnerable groups. At least 1,401,842 ITN were distributed to primary school pupils, 402,110 to pregnant women and 346,416 to children.

"Continuous efforts are being taken to educate people on the importance of providing timely and routine vaccinations that help build immunity to children against other diseases and the use of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN)," he said.

The government is keen to save the lives of its people through construction of health facilities for improved health service provision. We must ensure malaria is totally eliminated. This is possible and it is the duty of us all ... .everyone should play his/her part in this important exercise," he said.

Elaborating, he said about 126,189 out of 140,769 children in the region were vaccinated against preventable diseases last year, implying 88.9 per cent performance. Biharamulo District vaccinated at least 20,406 children (90.9 per cent), Bukoba District (DC) vaccinated 12,270 children implying 85.6 per cent while at least 16,110 children in Karagwe District received the vaccinations, equivalent of 85.8 per cent.

Muleba District recorded 87.4 per cent by vaccinating 24,369 children out of the targeted 27,866 while Ngara District recorded 97.6 per cent by vaccinating 20,578 children out of the targeted 21,075.

Kyerwa District recorded 87.05 per cent by vaccinating 16,862 children out of the targeted 19,370 children while Bukoba Municipality recorded a 78.5 per cent by vaccinating 5, 465 children.

Kagera region with a population of 3.2 million (2012 Population Census Projections) has a total of 336 health facilities including 17 hospitals (five are government owned), 38 health centres and 281 dispensaries.

This is equivalent to 42 per cent of the national average which requires each village in the country to have its own dispensary. Mr Gaguti appealed to residents in the region to ensure that pregnant women attend clinic regularly to get necessary medical conselling.

Better health of a population is central to the development of a nation since a healthy population lives longer and is more productive and contributing more to a nation's economy.