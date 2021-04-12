Senegal: UNFPA to launch book modeling implementation of Demographic Dividend in a popular urban setting

press release

Dakar, Senegal – 10 April 2021: The Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mr. Mabingue and the Mayor of the commune of Fass-Gueule-Tapée-Colobane, Mr. Ousmane Ndoye will launch a book entitled "Capture of the demographic dividend to serve emergence: Case of the commune of Gueule Tapée-Fass-Colobane" The launch will take place on Monday, 12 April, 2021, at 5:30 PM, at Hotel Terrou-Bi, in Dakar, Senegal. Several Ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, UN agencies, technical and financial partners are expected to attend.

The book documents setting up and implementing the concept of demographic dividend in the commune of Gueule-Tapée-Fass-Colobane. It is the result of a long process of hard work.

Ahead of the launch, the UNFPA regional director for West and Central Africa, Mabingue Ngom noted his satisfaction Mabingue Ngom: "Three years after the launch of the initiative, I am particularly impressed by the interest and appetite for this partnership model, which embraces the spirit of 'One UN' on the ground at the community level, and which also aligns perfectly with the major innovation introduced by the Sustainable Development Goals, namely integration."

In a preface by President Macky Sall of Senegal, he congratulated UNFPA and the Gueule-Tapée-Fass-Colobane Communal Council for having launched such a pilot initiative. “I hope the book will be a source of reflection and inspiration for all the other communes in Senegal and Africa." President Macky Sall remarked.

An interactive discussion with the press will precede the book's launch to discuss the project's benefits for the population. Like the Emerging Senegal Plan, the Fass Emergent Project aims to enable the commune people to take their rightful place in the national effort to make a successful transition to middle-income status by the end of the 2030s. For them, this means the full dignity of a rewarding family and community quality of life and self-organisation capacities that are equal to the economic, social and environmental challenges.

The model’s scope and the achievements in Senegal and Guinea have created an appetite and interest among many development actors. The group of UN inter-agency regional directors in West and Central Africa, who officially recognised the exemplary nature of the integrated model during their visit to Fass, illustrates this.

Contacts:

Habibou DIA, | Media Specialist | UNFPA WCARO |Phone: +221 78 620 45 13 | E-mail: dia@unfpa.org