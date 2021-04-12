Tunisia: Malmö Arab Film Festival - Tunisia Garners 5 Awards, "The Man Who Sold His Skin" Wins Best Film Award

Tunis — Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania's "The Man Who Sold His Skin" won the Best Film Award at the 11th Malmö Arab Film Festival (MAFF), held on April 6-11 in Sweden.

The Malmö Central Library hosted the closing ceremony of the MAFF during which the official film competitions awards were announced. The Best Screenplay award went to Tunisian filmmaker Ghazi Zaghbeni's "The Dilemma."

40 films (15 feature and 25 short films) produced by 11 different Arab countries, with coproduction partnerships from 7 European countries, were selected for this edition.

Tunisian films were also awarded at the 7th edition of the Malmo Industry Days (MID) held on the fringes of the MAFF to bring together producers, funds, distributors and film professionals from the Arab and Nordic countries.

In the Post Production category, Tunisian Ismahane Lahmar's "I'll Go to Hell" received the Award Prize for Color grading service equal to USD 10,000 presented by The Cell Post Production, and the Distribution Award in the Arab world equal to USD 5,000 qualified as a minimum guarantee for a feature fiction project and a marketing package for the promotion of the Film of the value USD 10,000 presented by MAD Solutions.

Latifa Doghri and Salem Trabelsi's "Nothing About My Mother" project also won the Distribution Award in Sweden equal to USD 3,000 presented by Arab Cinema in Sweden.

Here is the full list of the 11th edition of Malmö Arab Film Festival winners:

Short Film Competition

- A special mention to "Al Sit" by Sudanese director Suzannah Mirghani

- A special mention to "Tuk Tuk" by Egyptian director Mohamed Kheidr

- Best Short Film Award to "The Present" by Palestinian director Farah Nabulsi

Feature Film Competition

- Best Screenplay award to Ghazi Zaghbeni, for "The Dilemma" by Ghazi Zaghbeni (Tunisia)

- Best Actor Award to Salim Dau for his role in the film "Gaza Mon Amour" by Arab and Tarzan Nasser (Palestine, France, Germany, Portugal, Qatar)

- Best Actress Award to Naima Lemcherki for her role in "Autumn of Apple Trees" directed by Mohamed Muftakir (Morocco)

- Best Director Award to Abdulaziz Al-Shalahi for his film "The Tambour of Retribution" (Saudi Arabia)

- Special Jury Award to "Their Algeria" by director Lina Soualem (France, Algeria, Switzerland, Qatar)

- Best Film Award to "The Man Who Sold His Skin" by Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden)

- Audience Award (awarded by the municipality of Malmö) to "Curfew" by Amir Ramses (Egypt).