Algeria: Government Determined to Develop Real Pharmaceutical Industry

Algiers — Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad stressed, Saturday in Algiers, the Government's determination to develop a real pharmaceutical industry able to boost economy and ensure health security.

"I want to assure you of the determination of the Government to continue the reforms initiated by the State to develop a real pharmaceutical industry able to boost the national economy and lower its burden on the balance of payments on the one hand and ensure health security to our fellow citizens on the other hand," said Djerad at the "Pharmaceutical Industry, Strategy and Challenges" forum held at the International Conference Center (CIC) Abdellatif Rahal, under the patronage of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The pharmaceutical industry is a main focus in the program of the President of the Republic and the Government's action plan, said the Prime Minister.

On this occasion, Djerad recalled the reform approach adopted by the President of the Republic, from the beginning of his presidential term.

An approach which results from his commitment to ensure health security to Algerians and adapt the health system, so as to meet the challenges at national and international levels, he said.

Among the first concrete measures approved by the President of the Republic, Djerad recalled the creation of the National Agency for Health Security in charge of establishing a in-depth diagnosis of the health system situation, to set up public policies aimed at achieving a modern and developed health system.

The creation of the Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry is another proof of the Government's willingness, said Djerad who recalled the important conclusions of the National Conference on the plan for economic recovery held in August 2020, in addition to those of the National Conferences on the knowledge economy, held in late March, as well as the interest given to the economic dimension of culture and its inclusion in the process of this economic transition.